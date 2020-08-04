B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.84 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.