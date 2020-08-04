B. Riley Comments on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $70.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

