B. Riley Comments on Crocs, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

CROX stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,973.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,228.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.