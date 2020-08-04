Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

