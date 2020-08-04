AxoGen (AXGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXGN stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $456.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

