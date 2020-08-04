Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.64-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $0.64 EPS.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

