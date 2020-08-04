Avnet (AVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AVT opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.