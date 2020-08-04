Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after acquiring an additional 666,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

