Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%.

AVID opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVID. BidaskClub downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 111,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $931,385.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,281,704 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,959 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.