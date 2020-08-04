Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%.

Avid Technology stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a PE ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 103,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $718,717.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,281,704 shares of company stock worth $16,075,959 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.