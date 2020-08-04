AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,206.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,058.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,223.69.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

