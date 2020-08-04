Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.46.

ADP stock opened at $134.46 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.