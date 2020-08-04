Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $628.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,870.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Capital World Investors raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,982,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 682,601 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 547,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,267,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.