Atlantic Power (ATP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Atlantic Power to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.73 million for the quarter.

Atlantic Power stock opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Director James J. Moore acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,082.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at C$2,868,123.30. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Edward Cofelice purchased 17,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,484.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,278,309.71. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,057 shares of company stock valued at $124,648.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

