Atlantic Power (AT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Atlantic Power to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 120.15% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AT opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.55. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,210.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Cofelice acquired 17,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,488.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,364.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,057 shares of company stock valued at $89,047 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

