Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arch Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $0.17 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

