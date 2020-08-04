ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AETUF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

