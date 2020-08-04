Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.28–0.2 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,917.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,835.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $513,875. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.