Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $440.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.23.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $435.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,888.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.39. Apple has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $446.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Shares of Apple are set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,842,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,248,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,257 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.