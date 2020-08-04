Appian (APPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Appian has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.26–0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.26)-($0.23) EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APPN stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $802,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,982 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

