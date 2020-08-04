Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2021 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $29.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $270.75 on Monday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 885,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,861,000 after buying an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

