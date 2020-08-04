ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $278.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.25.
ANSS opened at $315.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.93 and a 200-day moving average of $268.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $316.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
