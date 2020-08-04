ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $278.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

ANSS opened at $315.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.93 and a 200-day moving average of $268.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $316.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

