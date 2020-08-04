ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANSS opened at $315.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.93 and a 200-day moving average of $268.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $316.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.18.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

