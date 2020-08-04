Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):

7/24/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

7/23/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$31.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

7/17/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

7/15/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

6/24/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$28.00 to C$31.00.

6/11/2020 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

TSE SU opened at C$21.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.56%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

