Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):
- 7/24/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/24/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$32.00 to C$31.00.
- 7/23/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$31.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$29.00.
- 7/17/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$35.00.
- 7/15/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 6/24/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$28.00 to C$31.00.
- 6/11/2020 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
TSE SU opened at C$21.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.52.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
