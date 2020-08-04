Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE: CP):

7/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$347.00 to C$375.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$401.00 to C$408.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$375.00 to C$398.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$395.00 to C$410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$387.00 to C$409.00.

7/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$384.00 to C$395.00.

7/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$370.00 to C$410.00.

7/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$375.00 to C$390.00.

6/23/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from C$246.00 to C$280.00.

6/19/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$312.00 to C$347.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$341.00 to C$387.00.

6/15/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$335.00 to C$370.00.

6/9/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$330.00 to C$384.00.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$368.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$353.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$334.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$376.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205 shares in the company, valued at C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

