Analysts Offer Predictions for Paycom Software Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.81.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $288.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $2,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,284 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after purchasing an additional 260,661 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3,748.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

