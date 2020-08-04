Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 16.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

