Amtech Systems (ASYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASYS stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.73. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

