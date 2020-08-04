AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AMS AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMS AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AMS AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CSFB raised AMS AG/ADR from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AMS AG/ADR from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AMS AG/ADR stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. AMS AG/ADR has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

