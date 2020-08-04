Amryt Pharma (AMYT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

