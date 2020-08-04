American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) vs. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Head to Head Analysis

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 5.84% 6.90% 4.83% Bandwidth -9.21% -1.45% -0.95%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Software and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bandwidth 0 1 6 0 2.86

American Software currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $139.83, indicating a potential downside of 8.95%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Software and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $115.47 million 4.68 $6.74 million $0.26 64.00 Bandwidth $232.59 million 15.75 $2.49 million ($0.43) -357.16

American Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

American Software has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Software beats Bandwidth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. This segment also offers cloud solutions for supply chain management, product lifecycle management, vendor quality, and vendor compliance and corporate social responsibility for brand retailers and manufacturers; and analytics and business intelligence solutions for the supply chain market. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services, such as professional services/product management/project management, staff augmentation, and social media and analytic marketing, as well as cloud, collaboration, network, and security services for software enhancement, documentation, update, customer education, consulting, systems integration, maintenance, and other support services. The Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to retail, apparel, footwear, consumer packaged goods, chemicals, oil and gas, life sciences, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial products, and other manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

