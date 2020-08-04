Ameren (AEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Ameren has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.40-3.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.29.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

