Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 228.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 175.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

AMCR stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

