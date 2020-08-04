Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Rowe increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. China International Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,249.02.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,921.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

