Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,650.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,921.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,552.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

