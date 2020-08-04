AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. On average, analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMAG opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

