Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alteryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.20.

Alteryx stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 487.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $3,693,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.17, for a total transaction of $700,596.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,984 shares of company stock valued at $23,320,764. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

