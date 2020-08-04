Alteryx (AYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Alteryx to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Alteryx has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.18–0.12 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $177.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3,551.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.45.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $56,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $3,693,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,984 shares of company stock worth $23,320,764 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

