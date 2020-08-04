Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altagas’ FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank cut shares of Altagas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Altagas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altagas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.27.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.90. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.74.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.