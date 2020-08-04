Altagas (ALA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Altagas (TSE: ALA) in the last few weeks:

7/31/2020 – Altagas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Altagas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beacon Securities.

7/29/2020 – Altagas was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Altagas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

7/29/2020 – Altagas had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

7/27/2020 – Altagas had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

7/9/2020 – Altagas was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$21.00.

6/18/2020 – Altagas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

6/17/2020 – Altagas was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$19.00.

Shares of ALA opened at C$16.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. Altagas Ltd has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

