Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.77 million, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at $984,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

