Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALLO stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $23,102,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 146,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,294,426.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 964,740 shares of company stock worth $43,391,975. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

