Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,443,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,963,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,036,000 after buying an additional 1,090,492 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,517,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,219 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $14,775,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 423,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

