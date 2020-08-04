Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.07.

APYRF opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

