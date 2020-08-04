AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $33.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.