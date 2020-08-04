Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.8% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $383.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.