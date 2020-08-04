Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 715,700 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AEMD opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $23.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

