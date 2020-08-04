Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.73). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

