ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $6.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.27. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ADT will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 860,239 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 118,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ADT by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ADT by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,377 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ADT by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,445 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ADT by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.