ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.01.

In other ADDvantage Technologies Group news, major shareholder Susan C. Chymiak sold 24,831 shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $75,237.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Susan C. Chymiak sold 259,591 shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $659,361.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,945 shares of company stock worth $738,117. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.